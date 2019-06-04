Apple’s iPad just had its best day ever

Dave Smith for Business Insider:

The iPad is finally going to be the best computer it can possibly be — and it’s all because it’s leaving iOS.

As Apple announced at the WWDC keynote on Monday, starting later this year, the iPad will run on its own operating system called iPadOS. This means iOS will belong to the iPhone, more or less.

This is incredible news for iPad owners.

Instead of forcing the iPad to live by the rules of the iPhone (a much smaller device), or trying to make the Mac operating system work on a touch device, iPadOS will start off pretty similar to iOS 13, and gradually become more differentiated to the iPad’s form factor as years go on.

You can create multiple windows, endless tabs, and switch between everything seamlessly with improved multitasking.

For years, the story of the iPad has been that it’s “struggling,” or “on the decline.” With iPadOS, it will finally have the dedicated tools and attention it needs to not only succeed, but grow.