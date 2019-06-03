MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote address

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will kick off the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote address today, June 3rd, at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT.

The WWDC 2019 keynote address will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California as Apple’s renowned developer community comes together to learn about the future of macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

The big event starts today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT here: https://www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream/. Open it in one browser tab or window and this MacDailyNews page in another to comment on the proceedings in real-time.

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s keynote on this page. We’ll see you back here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT.

Live notes from Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote address in reverse chronological order:

•

• Lookaround window (Street View for Apple Maps) – you can smoothly move down the street instead of hopping from point to point as in Google Maps Street View

• Favorites and Collections come to Apple Maps

• Apple has driven/flown 4 million miles of land and aerial data for Apple Maps

• Meg Frost takes stage to demo Maps

• Apple Maps: New maps data for the whole US by end of 2019

• Reminders is smarter – it knows when to remind you

• Reminders completely rewritten from the ground up

• Safari, Mail, and Notes get new features and upgrades

• Time-synced lyrics for Apple Music (in Dark Mode, no less) are cool

• Keyboard supports swipe typing

• System-wide Dark Mode

• “We are bringing Dark Mode to iOS” – Federighi

• Dark Mode for iOS video introduction

• iOS 13 is packed with new features

• Apple launch speed is up to 2X as fast as iOS 12

• Downloads are now 50% smaller, updates now 60% smaller

• Performance focused: Face ID is now 30% faster

• iOS 13 (official name) (Lucky 13 – MDN Ed.)

• Craig Federighi takes stage (big applause)

• Android only as 10% adoption (Cook calls it that OS “from those other guys”

• 85% of iOS customers are on the latest release

• iOS has 97% customer satisfaction; highest in industry

• iOS

• Cook retakes stage

• New summer colors, Pride Edition watch bands by Apple, too

• Latest MLB app allows you to listen into live games on your Apple Watch

• Download directly from Watch

• Apple Watch App Store

• Gradient face can be customized with rich complications

• Infograph Modular face can be now be two tone

• New noise complication

• Apple Watch demo – new Watch faces shown off

• You control your data – privacy is paramount

• Health uses machine learning on your iPhone to deliver information that’s important to you

• Kevin Lynch returns to stage

• Cycle Tracking app for women’s menstrual cycles (Also available in the Health app for iOS)

• Does not record or save any audio

• Hearing health: Apple Watch can protect your hearing – decibel levels via Apple Watch mic for sounds that are too loud (Noise app)

• watchOS 6 – Activity Trends – compares last 90 days vs. past 365 in nine categories (move, exercise, stand, walking pace, etc.)

• Sumbul Desai on stage to talk Apple Watch health

• Install apps directly on your Apple Watch

• App Store for Apple Watch (search using dictation, scribble, or just ask Siri

• Streaming audio API – listen to sports, podcasts, etc live

• Independent apps – no longer require companion iPhone app

• Audiobooks, Voice Memos, Calculator apps for Apple Watch

• Taptic Chimes (tap on wrist, if sound is on hear a chime on the hour)

• New watch faces from Apple

• Apple Watch chief Kevin Lynch takes stage

• An essential part of your life

• An intelligent guardian for your health

• “Apple Watch is the No.1 watch in the world”

• watchOS

• New 4K HDR screensavers go under the sea

• Support for Xbox and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers

• Lyrics play in sync with your music

• Apple Music works much better on Apple TV with multi-user support

• All-new Control Center “works just like you’d expect it to”

• Up Next list for individuals – multi-user support (finally!)

• Completely-redesigned Apple TV Home screen

• tvOS

• Cook promotes Apple TV 4K “Highest picture quality of any streaming device out there”

• Apple TV+ previews “For all Mankind” (Soviets win race to moon and that changes everything – erasing years of incompetency, dithering, and dead end space projects, we hope!)

• Cook reviews Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple TV+

• “Apple makes the best products in the world.”

• “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

• Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stage

• Welcome to WWDC

• Paean to insomnia, frustration, and eventual success for developers

• Video focusing on developers who work late nights

• Audience cheers

• Event begins with introductory video based on WWDC 2019 poster and banner art

• AAPL: $176.00, +0.93 (+0.53%) @ 12:55PM EDT

• AAPL: $175.29, +0.22 (+0.13%) @ 12:25PM EDT

• AAPL: $176.02, +0.95 (+0.54%) @ 12:10PM EDT