“As the worldwide furniture chain expands its HomeKit range, Ikea could be how Apple finally gets its system into the mainstream — if the devices are good enough,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“Ikea has a bigger presence worldwide than it does in the United States —there are 50 stores in the US and another 374 everywhere else. Ikea doesn’t just sell the products, but it makes its own, and a growing number of them are HomeKit-compatible,” Gallagher writes. “In some cases, the Ikea HomeKit range isn’t just cheaper, it can be much cheaper for a system including smart bulbs and power outlets that it changes your buying decision. HomeKit stops being this serious investment and becomes something you can try out first.”

“Ikea’s Tradfri range has various HomeKit bulbs and that’s truly the company’s focus,” Gallagher writes. “They are inexpensive yet solid devices. We were sent a bulb and what’s called a Gateway, Ikea’s equivalent to other systems’ bridges, but we bought the outlets and we are going to buy more.”

