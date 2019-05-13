“The first ‘leak’ for the modular Mac Pro has surfaced in the form of a supposed internal Apple document for the device, alleged evidence for the highly-anticipated Mac that has many questionable elements making it very hard to believe is genuine at all,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“In an image posted to Imgur, an internal slide from a presentation for the ‘Mac Pro 7.1’ has seemingly been photographed on a display and then shared,” Owen reports. “The document is dated as last modified on ‘7 November 2018,’ with it also bearing a notification it is for ‘Apple Internal’ usage, the Apple logo in one quarter, and the author’s name conveniently blurred out.”

“The supposed design is for a relatively square Mac Pro measuring 7.7 inches wide, 11.55 inches tall, and 11.55 inches long, with rounded vertical edges,” Owen reports. “Also on the sheet is a list of specifications, which contains a number of relatively odd elements that strongly suggest the image isn’t genuine at all.”

