“The volcano has erupted, and in its ashy wake Fortnite Season 9 is born — and it looks decidedly futuristic,” Rachel England reports for Engadget. “As players say goodbye to a successful Season 8, Epic has revealed what’s in store for the game’s next chapter, teasing it this week with the strapline, ‘The Future is…'”

“There are new locations, such as Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, and new attractions like Peely’s Banana Stand and Nugget Hut,” England reports. “Get around quickly using the new slipstream wind transportation system, and use new air vents to navigate from building to building, or build your own landscapes using futuristic-looking prefab sets and hover platforms.”

