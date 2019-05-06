“Apple buys a company every two to three weeks on average, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Becky Quick in an interview from Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting over the weekend,” Lauren Feiner reports for CNBC. “In roughly the last six months alone, Cook said Apple has bought approximately 20 to 25 companies. Apple often doesn’t announce these deals because the companies are small and Apple is ‘primarily looking for talent and intellectual property,’ Cook said.”

“In its fiscal second-quarter earnings report, Apple reported a $225.4 billion cash hoard, making it one of the most cash rich companies in the world,” Feiner reports. “Apple has pledged to contribute $350 billion to the U.S. over five years, through expansion and taxes on repatriated cash.”

“Even though Apple acquires several companies a year, it’s famous for not making major acquisitions,” Feiner reports. “Apple has also reportedly mulled other major acquisitions, including Time Warner in 2016, according to a Wall Street Journal report at the time”

