“Seven Networks, an active mobile technology company based out of Texas and Finland, on Wednesday leveled a lawsuit against Apple claiming infringement of 16 owned patents asserted against a range of critical software and hardware features,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Filed with the Eastern District Court of Texas, Seven’s suit asserts multiple Apple technologies are in violation of owned intellectual property,” Campbell reports. “From Apple’s Push Notification Service to automatic App Store downloads, background refresh and iPhone’s ‘Low Battery’ warning, the legal action covers a suite of current iOS and macOS features, as well as the devices that run those operating systems. ”

“Seven established an office in Texas in 2015 with plans to hire a handful of engineers to develop software solutions, reports the Marshall News Messenger. The report did not mention that the company’s presence allows it free rein to launch patent lawsuits in a district historically friendly to IP holders,” Campbell reports. “The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, licensing fees, reimbursement of legal fees and other relief deemed fit by the court.”

MacDailyNews Take: Although filed in a troll-friendly jurisdiction, it’s interesting that Google chose to settle with Seven Networks back in January. Looks like Apple was the next company on Seven Networks’ list.