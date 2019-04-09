“Apple is once again hosting an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “As it has done for the past two years, Apple is celebrating Earth Day by encouraging Apple Watch users to get out and celebrate the planet.”

“This Earth Day, which falls on April 22nd, Apple Watch users can earn a custom achievement when they complete any workout for at least 30 minutes,” Miller reports.

“The Activity Challenge will be available globally, with Apple Watch users being informed closer to the day itself,” Miller reports. “Once again, 9to5Mac reader Kyle Seth Gray discovered details about this Activity Challenge before the official announcement.”

MacDailyNews Note: You can earn awards for personal records, streaks, and major milestones using your Apple Watch. Learn what you already earned and what you can start working towards in the Activity app on your iPhone. Every so often, you can complete a special Activity challenge and earn a special award, like the Earth Day Challenge. Before the challenge begins, you’ll receive a notification from the Activity app on your Apple Watch about how to earn the special award. Every month, you can also complete a customized Monthly Challenge that’s chosen just for you. When available, you can view these special challenges in the Activity app on your iPhone. These challenges are only available for a limited time, and if you don’t earn the award during the specified period, it will no longer be available.