“Close to four years after it was launched in India, Apple Music has revised its subscription rates in India and made it cheaper to access its large collection from across the world,” The India Express reports.

“The new pricing offers the service as a monthly subscription of Rs 99 for individuals and Rs 149 for families,” The India Express reports. “Students now get to stream music as just Rs 49 a month.”

“Incidentally, the move comes just weeks after both Spotify and YouTube Music started becoming available in India,” The India Express reports. “”Apple Music’s earlier subscription rates started at Rs 60 per month for students and the exact double for adult subscribers. Family users have to pay Rs 190 per month for full access. In comparison, Spotify Premium has a similar Rs 119 per month pricing. YouTube Premium is slightly more pricey at Rs 129 per month.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, more accessible Apple Music pricing will help sell more iPhones in India.