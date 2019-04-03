“New Jersey resident Gina Priano-Keyser has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Apple this week in U.S. district court, accusing the company of fraudulent business practices and breach of warranty related to the Apple Watch, according to court documents accessed by MacRumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Priano-Keyser alleges that all Apple Watches up to and including Series 4 models are prone to a defect that results in the lithium-ion battery swelling and causing the screen to ‘crack, shatter, or detach from the body’ of the watch ‘through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase.'”

“Priano-Keyser states that she purchased an Apple Watch Series 3 in October 2017. In July 2018, while charging, she alleges that the screen ‘unexpectedly detached’ from the watch’s body and cracked,” Rossignol reports. “The plaintiff booked a Genius Bar appointment in August 2018, but upon inspection, she alleges that Apple denied to repair the Apple Watch free of charge under warranty and instead quoted her an out-of-warranty fee of $229 for service.”

Rossignol reports, “The complaint cites over a dozen similar experiences described by users on the Apple Support Communities over the past few years.”

MacDailyNews Take: Check out the photo of Priano-Keyser’s Apple Watch included in MacRumors‘ article. The thing looks like it’s been through World War I and then, for good measure, the entirety of WWII. Some people treat electronic devices very, very poorly. Even with no shocks to the device at all, with the millions of Apple Watch units sold to date, there are bound to be a small percentage with lithium-ion batteries that swell.