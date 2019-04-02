“Apple has added a new camcorder filter that’s designed to introduce a retro video camera look for your videos, and there are eight new poster background options with colorful vintage designs, a camcorder recording screen, and an animated globe in honor of earth day,” Clover reports. “You can create titles and captions using three newly introduced Live Titles styles, and there are new 8-bit and 3D stickers you can add to your videos.”
“Apple first released clips in early 2017 and has since updated it multiple times,” Clover reports. “Clips is compatible with the iPhone 5s and later, the original iPad Air and later, and the iPad mini 2 and later.”
MacDailyNews Take: Seriously, do you know anybody who uses Clips? From elementary school kids, to middle and high school students, to adults, we asked around and don’t find many people who even know what it is, much less use it.