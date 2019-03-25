“Coinciding with the announcement of Apple’s grand TV plans, iOS 12.2 brings key system support for AirPlay 2 on compatible hardware – including streaming devices like the Apple TV and the newest TV sets from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio,” Christoffel reports. “You can now use Siri on iOS to start and control video playback on AirPlay-compatible TV hardware.”
“Apple continues expanding the roster of Animoji available inside Messages and FaceTime,” Christoffel reports. “iOS 12.2 brings four new characters: a shark, giraffe, owl, and warthog.”
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating. No issues to report with our various iPhones and iPads here.