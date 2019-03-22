“The 50-year-old Friends alum donned a black turtleneck, matching flared pants, and heels selected by costumer Anne Laoparadonchai,” Carpenter reports. “In between takes, Jennifer bundled up in a black sleeveless puffer maxi-coat as she clutched her iPhone and script pages. ”
“Principal photography for the drama series directed by Mimi Leder commenced on October 31. The Dumplin’ actress and the 56-year-old Office alum were both filming scenes beside a van marked KXIL 12 Action News,” Carpenter reports. “Steve – an alum of The Daily Show and Anchorman franchise – plays Mitch Kessler in The Morning Show, who’s most likely a reporter. Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon are being paid $1.1M per episode for executive-producing and starring in the two-season, 20-episode show centered on a Manhattan morning show – according to Variety.”
More info and photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A little extra free publicity ahead of Apple’s big reveal on Monday!