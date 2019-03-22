“Steve Carrell and Jennifer Aniston reunited Thursday on the downtown Los Angeles set of their upcoming Apple series tentatively titled The Morning Show,” Cassie Carpenter reports for The Daily Mail. “The Golden Globe-winning duo previously co-starred as TV reporter Evan Baxter and Jim Carrey’s girlfriend Grace in Universal Pictures’ 2003 comedy Bruce Almighty.”

“The 50-year-old Friends alum donned a black turtleneck, matching flared pants, and heels selected by costumer Anne Laoparadonchai,” Carpenter reports. “In between takes, Jennifer bundled up in a black sleeveless puffer maxi-coat as she clutched her iPhone and script pages. ”

“Principal photography for the drama series directed by Mimi Leder commenced on October 31. The Dumplin’ actress and the 56-year-old Office alum were both filming scenes beside a van marked KXIL 12 Action News,” Carpenter reports. “Steve – an alum of The Daily Show and Anchorman franchise – plays Mitch Kessler in The Morning Show, who’s most likely a reporter. Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon are being paid $1.1M per episode for executive-producing and starring in the two-season, 20-episode show centered on a Manhattan morning show – according to Variety.”



More info and photos in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: A little extra free publicity ahead of Apple’s big reveal on Monday!