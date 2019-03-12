Apple today increased its commitment to coding and education in Southeast Asia with the expansion of its App Development with Swift curriculum at partner schools in Singapore and the opening of Indonesia’s second Apple Developer Academy in Surabaya, offering aspiring developers the skills they need to thrive in today’s app economy.

Singapore: Swift App Development Courses Come to SUTD, RMIT Online and the Pathlight School

The Singapore University of Technology and Design and RMIT Online have launched app development courses using Apple’s App Development with Swift curriculum for adult learners, supported by the local government’s SkillsFuture Singapore agency. Pathlight School, Singapore’s first autism-focused school, will offer a Swift Accelerator program for its secondary students. This builds on the Swift Accelerator program available to all schools, supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

“At Apple, we believe education is one of the most powerful tools we have to make the world a better place,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiative, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that students of all ages in Singapore will now be able to tap into the language of coding, gaining the skills they need to grow and succeed in the app economy and beyond.”

Using Apple’s App Development with Swift curriculum, which includes an AR Module, the Singapore University of Technology and Design and SkillsFuture Singapore designed a new course targeting adult learners interested in fundamental app design and development. The course is designed to reach working adults aiming to learn new skills for the fast-growing software economy.

“SUTD looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Apple in helping our working adults to embrace digital transformation for enhanced employability,” said Professor Chong Tow Chong, president and acting provost of the Singapore University of Technology and Design, in a statement.

Additionally, RMIT Online is expanding its signature iOS App Development with Swift course to Singapore, offering a fully online and self-paced opportunity for mid-career professionals to learn to code.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this program, our industry mentors and our dynamic learning community to Singaporean students,” said Helen Souness, CEO of RMIT Online, in a statement. “For those who want to learn to code, Swift is a language that is easily accessible, even for non-programmers.”

For students aged 13 to 18, the Pathlight School will run Swift Accelerator, a 144-hour program conducted by Apple Certified Trainers.

“Pathlight’s work with Apple through the Swift Accelerator Program signals the importance of training students with special needs to be future-ready for a rapidly changing society,” said Denise Phua Lay Peng, president at the Autism Resource Centre and co-founder of the Pathlight School. “It is even more exciting as persons on the autism spectrum have a natural interest in and aptitude for IT. I am heartened by this thoughtful and inclusive move by Apple.”

Indonesia: Apple Celebrates and Increases Opportunities for Young Developers

Apple has marked the first graduation of students from its Developer Academy in Jakarta, celebrating their accomplishments and creativity in a ceremony attended by Apple’s Lisa Jackson and Indonesia’s Minister of Industry, Airlangga Hartarto.

“I’m always inspired to see students using our technology to address challenges they see in the world around them,” said Jackson. “The students in our Developer Academy in Jakarta are demonstrating the critical skills and strong ideas needed to thrive in the growing app economy. I’m proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of today’s graduates.”

This year Apple is growing its Developer Academies in Indonesia with the opening of a second Academy in Surabaya while the Jakarta Academy has expanded from 75 to 200 students.

Today the App Store is available in 155 countries, which has created a new industry of jobs and opportunities. Since its launch in 2008, Apple has paid out over $120 billion to developers around the world, making the App Store the most vibrant software marketplace in the world.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Singapore and Indonesia!