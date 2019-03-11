“Within about 30 seconds of starting to use my new MacBook Pro, I noticed something annoying,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “My palm and thumb kept brushing against the large trackpad, both when typing and when using the trackpad.”

“This is an annoyance because it detects the brush as a tap, enthusiastically moving the cursor about the screen randomly as a result, causing all sorts of mayhem. ‘Not to worry,’ I thought. ‘I’ll just go and find the palm rejections settings and tweak them,'” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Then I realized that there aren’t any such settings in macOS.”

“People have been complaining about this since Apple super-sized the trackpad with the release of the 2015 MacBook Pro,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While some seem to be happy with having a larger trackpad surface area, many feel that the thing is too big and gets in the way of typing. Others like the larger trackpad but wish that Apple had better palm rejection capability built into macOS to allow the accidental brushes to be ignored by the operating system. But we’re out of luck.”



MacDailyNews Take: If would be useful if Apple simply allowed users who are having difficulty to map the usable area of the trackpad to suit their usage (let them virtually block off the sides of the trackpad in System Preferences > TrackPad). In our experience, most users, including us, love Apple’s large trackpads on portable Macs and have no negative issues with them whatsoever.