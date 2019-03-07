“Sony introduced Remote Play a while ago as a feature that let you stream your PS4 screen,” Mikhail Madnani reports for TouchArcade. “Today, Sony surprised everyone with a PS4 firmware update (6.50) that added support for Remote Play on iOS devices. This was accompanies by the official PS4 Remote Play app release.”

“The first and most important thing is to have your PS4 (or PS4 Pro or Slim) wired to your router. The wireless on the PS4 family of systems is pretty bad compared to most modern wireless devices,” Madnani reports. “This will not only fix streaming issues but also improve download speeds as it has for many people.”

“The app specifically mentions no support for Sony’s own DUALSHOCK 4 controller. This is annoying but expected. You can use an MFi controller and it worked ok with my Steelseries Nimbus on my iPad Air 2. That obviously lacks L3 and R3 (pushing down on the sticks) and has no share button,” Madnani reports. “It supports both portrait and landscape on iOS and when you pair an MFi controller, the on screen buttons for controls disappear barring one set that remains on the bottom. The iOS app lets you set video streaming quality and also choose a framerate option. If you’re wired, you should have no trouble playing at 1080p and at high framerate if you’re on a PS4 Pro.”

“It works brilliantly for turn based RPGs and visual novels,” Madnani reports. “I played about 15 minutes of Dragon Quest XI and Persona 5 before writing this. This app also supports voice chat and keyboard input which is a nice surprise.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally!