“Apple released the current sleek iMac design in 2012 at its yearly October Mac/iPad event,” Abhay Ram writes for iLounge. “Since then, the company updated the internals of the machine but hasn’t made any changes to the build and design of the same. Also to be noted is that, the design of the current iMac is the same as the one released in the year 2009. The only difference would be that, Apple ditched the SuperDrive with the 2012 iMac and made it thin.”

“This October will mark the 7th anniversary of the current thin iMac look and if the design is to be considered, it would be the 10th anniversary of the same. Well, there’s nothing wrong with the current design; if ain’t broke, don’t change it,” Ram writes. “However, it’d be nice if Apple could offer something fresh, to compete with the likes of the Surface Studio.”

Apple iMac



“Apple cut the bezels of the MacBook Pro in 2016 and also gave the same treatment to the MacBook Air with its 2018 model,” Ram writes. “It would be nice to see an iMac with razor thin bezels or at-least a completely dark border to make the content stand out rather than the frame.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: One thing we do agree with – as opposed to Ram’s desire for a touchscreen iMac – is that’s it’s high time for iMac to lose its wide black bezels and Leno-esque chin.