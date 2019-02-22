SiriusXM today announced that its new and improved app, which showcases a redesigned user experience, as well as SiriusXM Video from The Howard Stern Show, is now available on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation).

The SiriusXM app on Apple TV now matches the experience on subscribers’ iPhone, iPad and other mobile devices, and the web player on SiriusXM.com, which boasts capabilities that help users find more of what they like across SiriusXM’s 200+ channels. SiriusXM’s streaming subscribers will find it easier to navigate through categories and find shows, and the app’s individualized “ForYou” recommendations make the next great piece of music, talk, news, entertainment or sports programming easier to discover.

Howard Stern video is presented on the SiriusXM app to make it easy to discover and view some of the best content from the King of All Media. Subscribers can now watch Howard Stern’s full-length interviews with celebrity guests, highlighted show clips and show specials, and memorable musical performances from the Howard Stern studio, from both recent shows and deep in The Howard Stern Show archives.



Subscribers can also access SiriusXM’s growing library of recorded On Demand content which features more than 5,000 hours of programming from across SiriusXM’s varied music, entertainment, sports and talk channels.

The SiriusXM Premier Streaming and SiriusXM All Access subscriptions include access to SiriusXM’s streaming offering and Howard Stern video content.

SiriusXM’s Premier Streaming offering is a standalone streaming subscription, while All Access combines streaming with SiriusXM’s in-car audio offering. SiriusXM All Access includes Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB, and NBA game, every NASCAR race, NHL games, PGA TOUR coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more.

Source: Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy Friday, our SiriusXM apps on Apple TV just got a lot more capable!