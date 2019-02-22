“If you’re a fan of external GPU architectures, you’ll like this,” Chris Barylick reports for O’Grady’s PowerPage.

“On Thursday, Apple made a small change to its eGPU support document, noting official support for the Sonnet Radeon RX 560 eGFX Breakaway,” Barylick reports. “This marks the first RX 560 eGPU to be officially supported.”

“The change marks the return of official support for the RX 560 alongside the all-in-one Sonnet Radeon RX 560 eGFX Breakaway Puck [US$399],” Barylick reports. “Apple has listed support for the three “all-in-one” eGPU products as follows:”

• Blackmagic eGPU and Blackmagic eGPU Pro

• Sonnet Radeon RX 570 eGFX Breakaway Puck

• Sonnet Radeon RX 560 eGFX Breakaway Puck

MacDailyNews Take: The more eGPU options for Macintosh, the better!