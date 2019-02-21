Apple CEO Tim Cook will be the 2019 Commencement speaker at Stanford University on Sunday, June 16th.

“Tim Cook has spoken forcefully of the challenges and responsibilities confronting corporations and our society today,” said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne in a statement. “In tackling these, he has led with vision and values – qualities that reflect the culture of our Stanford community, and that are top-of-mind for our students and our country. Tim was a natural choice to challenge and encourage our graduates as they leave our campus and find their own paths in the world.”

“We are excited and humbled to have Tim Cook as the 2019 Stanford Commencement speaker,” said Stanford Senior Class Presidents Tashrima Hossain, Nick Peña, Tony Moller and Aron Tesfai in a statement. “As a pioneer of Silicon Valley, his life is devoted to issues deeply intertwined with the Stanford community.

Not only has he molded the course of Apple, but Tim is also an avid advocate for ethics and privacy in the future of tech. Combined with his powerful advocacy for LGBTQ issues worldwide and socially conscious entrepreneurial spirit, his mission strongly aligns with that of our university.”

“It’s an honor to have been invited by Stanford’s students and faculty, and I look forward to deepening the remarkable relationship that Stanford and Apple have built together over many years,” Cook said in a statement. “We share so much more than geography. The passion, interests and creativity our institutions have in common have helped to revolutionize technology and reshape the world, and I can’t wait to join graduates, as well as their family and friends, in celebrating the even brighter possibilities of the future.”

The ceremony will be held in Stanford Stadium on Sunday, June 16. More information is available on Stanford University’s Commencement Weekend website here.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Cook is the second Apple CEO to deliver a Stanford commencement address, following Steve Jobs’ famous 2005 address. As always, Cook is faced with an impossible act to follow. He inherited a pair of shoes that are simply impossible to fill. Alas, that’s Tim’s lot in life. Fortunately for him, he’s very well compensated for having to endure a lifetime of runner-up status. He knew this going in, of course. Regardless of the “tough compare,” good luck, Tim! Deliver the second-best Stanford University commencement address in history this June! SEE ALSO:

