“In one of Apple’s most unusual 5G developments to date, the company appears to have filed for a new 5G-related trademark in the Netherlands: ‘Apple Bald Eagle 5G,’ specifically listed as being used for mobile telecommunications network services in Benelux,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat. “It lists Apple at its One Apple Park Way address as the applicant and includes an accompanying ‘figurative trademark’ of an American flag with a cartoony bald eagle inside an Apple logo — in no way Apple’s style.”

“The company has occasionally used local filers and/or deliberately misdirecting shell company names in the past to mask its purposes when doing certain IP-related transactions. The company famously registered the name ‘IP Application Development’ to negotiate for iPad trademark rights without evoking the Apple name,” Horwitz writes. “By contrast, this filing appears to tie Apple’s name and 5G directly together (with America’s national bird, no less).”



Horwitz writes, “The Apple Bald Eagle 5G filing was made on February 3, 2019.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sweet logo.