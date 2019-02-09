“Two months after our review of the Apple Watch Series 4 was published, we asked our readers to leave their critique of the device on its product page in our buyer’s guide,” Amber Bouman writes for Engadget. “Almost 30 readers participated, detailing their long-term experiences with Apple’s latest wearable.”

“Overall, most users agreed with our review: The Series 4 is a must-have device,” Bouman writes.

“reader Chris said, ‘This is finally the watch I’ve been waiting for,’ while Tim was also enthusiastic, stating, “What a huge upgrade! From the day I got it the use of my Apple Watch has increased… I use it for everything possible,'” Bouman writes. “Ivan was on the same page: ‘Long story short… this has now become the standard benchmark for all smartwatches to replicate. This is a great device and worth the money. Also, I’m giving this a 9/10 because nothing can ever be perfect. But this smartwatch is definitely best in its class.'”



MacDailyNews Take: As Day One Apple Watch users, who’ve worn every model, we heartily concur. We cannot imagine being without our Apple Watches!