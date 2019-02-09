“Overall, most users agreed with our review: The Series 4 is a must-have device,” Bouman writes.
“reader Chris said, ‘This is finally the watch I’ve been waiting for,’ while Tim was also enthusiastic, stating, “What a huge upgrade! From the day I got it the use of my Apple Watch has increased… I use it for everything possible,'” Bouman writes. “Ivan was on the same page: ‘Long story short… this has now become the standard benchmark for all smartwatches to replicate. This is a great device and worth the money. Also, I’m giving this a 9/10 because nothing can ever be perfect. But this smartwatch is definitely best in its class.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As Day One Apple Watch users, who’ve worn every model, we heartily concur. We cannot imagine being without our Apple Watches!