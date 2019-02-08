“Within five minutes of a smart device going online, hackers will try to gain access by using well-known factory setting passwords and usernames,” Lauren Barack reports for GearBrain. “Even devices that have been updated, where a buyer sets up new credentials immediately, may be hacked because of security vulnerabilities built into the security camera, virtual assistant, thermostat or other product.”

“NetScout, a cybersecurity firm, tracked attempted attacks on its own honeypots — digital lures that are set up to try and attract hackers,” Barack reports. “The company saw attacks double in size between December 2018 and January 2019 — up 218 percent – according to its new report, ‘IoT Exploits: Around the World in 120 Days.'”

“‘Alarmingly, users now have less than 5 minutes from the point of install to change the factory settings of their Internet-connected cameras, virtual assistants, thermostats, door entry systems and other digital equipment before they are probed to see if access is possible using default passwords and in just hours those devices are probed for known security flaws,’ said Matt Bing, NetScout’s senior security analyst,” Barack reports. “While changing default passwords are always a good idea, smart devices and apps can contain security flaws, and back doors, that make it difficult for the basic consumer to ever completely lock-down their connected products.”

MacDailyNews Take: Choose truly smart accessories that work with Apple's HomeKit for the ever-growing list here. Apple's Home app makes it easy to set up and control all of them, all from one place. Over 100 brands worldwide are committed to providing accessories that are compatible with the HomeKit framework, and the number available is growing every day. Each of these accessories is reviewed and approved by Apple to help ensure your security when you use it.

