“Apple has filed for a patent for a ‘system and method for vehicle authorization’ that would allow you to summon a vehicle and unlock it with your iPhone,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“In the patent filing, Apple notes that vehicles may be accessed and operated using a key or key fob,” Sellers reports. “However, most conventional key fobs or keyless entry systems are single factor security systems that offer only a low level of security.”

“Apple’s solution? Using an iPhone to unlock a vehicle,” Sellers reports. “And even using the smartphone to ‘summon’ a car to your location.”

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, a cellular-equipped Apple Watch could easily summon, unlock, and pay for the vehicle, as well.