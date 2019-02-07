“In the patent filing, Apple notes that vehicles may be accessed and operated using a key or key fob,” Sellers reports. “However, most conventional key fobs or keyless entry systems are single factor security systems that offer only a low level of security.”
“Apple’s solution? Using an iPhone to unlock a vehicle,” Sellers reports. “And even using the smartphone to ‘summon’ a car to your location.”
Read more, and see Apple’s patent application diagram, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, a cellular-equipped Apple Watch could easily summon, unlock, and pay for the vehicle, as well.