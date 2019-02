“After a brutal third quarter, Apple suppliers like Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo are up — a lot,” Al Root reports for Barron’s. “The case is getting clearer that the worst of the iPhone sales decline is over.”

“Skyworks and Qorvo dropped 26% and 21%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018 after both companies’ sales forecasts disappointed—and worried—Wall Street,” Root reports. “Wednesday was a different story. Skyworks stock was up 12% by midday. Qorvo shares jumped 5%.”

Root reports, “The next bit of data from Apple’s supplier network will come after the market closes on Thursday, when Qorvo reports numbers.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully!