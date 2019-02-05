“Apple is in advanced talks for about 60,000 square feet at 55 Hudson Yards — the nearly finished tower at 11th Avenue and West 34th Street [in Manhattan],” Steve Cuozzo reports for The NY Post.

If finalized, Apple would join 55 Hudson Yards tenants such as:

• Law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner

• Electronic trading platform MarketAxess

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals

• Law firm Cooley LLP

• Law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy

Cuozzo reports, “We’re told that Apple and Related are also negotiating for Apple to have a large retail presence somewhere in the Hudson Yards complex.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like office space and retail, not just retail alone as 60,000 square feet is quite large. Currently, the largest Apple Retail Store is in Amsterdam (27,000 square feet).