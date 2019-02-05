If finalized, Apple would join 55 Hudson Yards tenants such as:
• Law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner
• Electronic trading platform MarketAxess
• Intercept Pharmaceuticals
• Law firm Cooley LLP
• Law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy
Cuozzo reports, “We’re told that Apple and Related are also negotiating for Apple to have a large retail presence somewhere in the Hudson Yards complex.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like office space and retail, not just retail alone as 60,000 square feet is quite large. Currently, the largest Apple Retail Store is in Amsterdam (27,000 square feet).