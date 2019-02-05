“Apple said it had reached a deal with France to pay an undeclared amount of back-dated tax, with French media putting the sum at around 500 million euros (438 million pounds),” Reuters reports.

“As a multinational company, Apple is regularly audited by fiscal authorities around the world,” Apple France said in a statement. “The French tax administration recently concluded a multi-year audit on the company’s French accounts, and those details will be published in our public accounts.”

Brief article in full here.

MacDailyNews Take: Where, oh, where will Apple find $570 million? 🙂 SEE ALSO:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]