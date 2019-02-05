Apple agrees to pay back-dated taxes to France
“As a multinational company, Apple is regularly audited by fiscal authorities around the world,” Apple France said in a statement. “The French tax administration recently concluded a multi-year audit on the company’s French accounts, and those details will be published in our public accounts.”
Brief article in full here.
MacDailyNews Take: Where, oh, where will Apple find $570 million? 🙂
