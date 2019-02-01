“Just as the biggest problem with a car is often the nut holding the wheel, many IT support issues are down to the user rather than the equipment,” Ian Barker writes for BetaNews.

“UK-based support company Probrand has compiled a list of some of the oddest support calls it has received over the past year,” Barker writes. “It also reveals that in the first week of January, the volume of support calls was 47 percent higher than an average week, mainly from workers who needed assistance with logging in and resetting their password, having forgotten it over the Christmas break.”

Here are some of Probrand’s strangest support calls of 2018:

• A user who had punched his laptop and wanted the screen replaced before any colleagues found out.

MacDailyNews Take: Must have been a Dell.

• One major business client called to report that they’d lost their internet connection. After sending out a team of engineers, it was discovered that the internet was down due to an employee in the business’ finance team cancelling a telephone line to save £20 ($26) a month. This cost the business thousands in revenue and took almost two weeks to get back online.

MacDailyNews Take: Ugh. Beancounters.

• The IT helpdesk took a call saying an office printer was faulty. After being talked through some basic troubleshooting by the team, it turned out it wasn’t plugged in.

MacDailyNews Take: Ay yi yi.