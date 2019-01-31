“Apple’s upcoming fix for the FaceTime eavesdropping bug that was discovered on Monday will come in the form of an iOS 12.1.4 update, according to MacRumors analytics data,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“We began seeing a handful of visits from devices running an iOS 12.1.4 update on January 29, the day after the bug was widely publicized and spread across the internet,” Clover reports. “Apple on Monday said that a software fix for the issue would come ‘later this week,’ but now that it’s Thursday, there’s not a lot of time left.”

Clover reports, “Apple could still release the update later today, but if not, Friday morning is the likely target launch date.”

MacDailyNews Take: Technically, the week ends on Saturday at the stroke of midnight, so…