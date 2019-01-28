“Tech giant Apple is scheduled to report fiscal-first-quarter (ended Dec. 29) financial results after the market closes on Tuesday,” David Marino-Nachison writes for Barron’s.

“Wall Street is looking for quarterly earnings of $4.17 per share using standard accounting methods, or $4.21 without them, on revenue of $84 billion, according to FactSet,” Marino-Nachison writes. “In the year-ago quarter, the company reported EPS of $2.07 using both standard and nonstandard accounting, on revenue of $88.3 billion.”

Marino-Nachison writes, “A conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.”

MacDailyNews Note: In the now infamous “Letter from Tim Cook to Apple investors,” January 2, 2019, Apple CEO Cook stated the following guidance: • Revenue of approximately $84 billion

• Gross margin of approximately 38 percent

• Operating expenses of approximately $8.7 billion

• Other income/(expense) of approximately $550 million

• Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent before discrete items We expect the number of shares used in computing diluted EPS to be approximately 4.77 billion. As usual, we will bring you Apple's results and the all-important Q219 guidance as soon as they are released, right around 4:30pm ET tomorrow, January 29th and follow up with live notes from Apple's conference call will analysts starting at 5pm ET.

