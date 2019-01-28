“The iPhone X was an incredible phone, and will go down in history as bringing the future into the present, just as the iPhone 4 did,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “The XS and XS Max follow very closely in the X’s steps, with the latter bringing something new to the table.”

“The XS Max is an incredible iPhone. The large OLED screen is gorgeous, the speakers are loud and the cameras are great, as long as you turn off Smart HDR. While parts of the iPhone interface feel a little silly on a screen so large, for the most part, I’ve enjoyed the phone,” Hackett writes. “Of course, the XS and XS Max aren’t the whole story for this generation of iPhones. No, there is another. The iPhone XR.”

“Last week, I picked up a blue iPhone XR, restored it from my iCloud backup and popped my SIM card into it. I wanted to spend some time with it, and see if the trade-offs were worth the smaller price tag,” Hackett writes. “If I have had one surprise over the last week, it is that the XR is as big of a phone as I want to carry… The lack of the zoom lens is a bummer if you have gotten used to it, but consumers trading in their old iPhone 6S or 7 are never going to know what they are missing.”

“That’s the real story here. The XR is for people upgrading from old phones, not those of us who bought the iPhone X a year ago. It gets customers into a modern, Face ID-equipped iPhone for $250 less than the XS, and a shocking $350 less than the XS Max,” Hackett writes. “After using the XR, I’m not sure that extra money is actually worth it.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is a good review for iPhone XR. Those of us who’ve grown accustomed to having a dual-camera system, OLED display, and premium materials like stainless steel would have a difficult time stepping down to the iPhone XR, but for the vast majority of iPhone users (and fake iPhone settlers), the iPhone XR will be a mighty step up at a more accessible price.