“Though Apple’s iPhone franchise might be staring at a tough 2019, some recent reports give reasons to think its 2020 iPhones will be well-received,” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet. “”

“Earlier this week, in a report about a potential bailout for iPhone LCD panel supplier Japan Display, The Wall Street Journal stated (citing people familiar with Apple’s production plans) that Apple is ‘likely to drop LCD displays altogether in its 2020 iPhone lineup’ in favor of OLED panels,” Jhonsa writes. “The report follows one which indicated Apple will launch an iPhone XR successor in 2019 that still features an LCD panel, partly because it’s too late to change production plans. The XR, which (unlike the iPhone X, XS and XS Max) has an LCD rather than an OLED screen, appears (judging by reports as well as iPhone usage data) to have contributed heavily to Apple’s recent iPhone pressures.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly not because of the display. iPhone XR sports a very fine Reina display and the vast majority of XR buyers have no idea what type of display it has nor do they care.

“Meanwhile, a number of reports indicate that 2020, rather than 2019, will also be the year that 5G-capable iPhones arrive,” Jhonsa writes. “Also reportedly on tap for 2020: A 3D rear-camera system made possible by the integration of a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. A ToF sensor, which calculates how long it takes a laser to reach an object picked up by a camera, could improve image quality and the performance of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality developer platform. Importantly, much as Apple’s TrueDepth front camera system enables its Face ID unlocking system and Animojis, a ToF sensor could also allow users to obtain 3D models of captured objects that could subsequently be used by various augmented reality apps.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, 2020 would be a “Stupid ‘S’ Year.” Hopefully, Apple will finally put the self-defeating, these-iPhones-are-no-big-deal “S” nominclature to death once and for all! Name them, thusly: [display size] iPhone [year]. For 2020, we’d love to see: • 4.7-inch iPhone (2020)

• 5.8-inch iPhone (2020)

• 6.5-inch iPhone (2020)