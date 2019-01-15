“The company’s top-tier plan, which allows streaming on four screens in high definition, will be raised to $15.99 from $13.99 per month, while fee for its basic plan will rise to $8.99 from $7.99,” Reuters reports. “In comparison, Time Warner Inc’s HBO Now streaming service charges $14.99 per month, while Hulu’s no-advertisements plan is priced at $11.99 per month.”
“Netflix is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after market close on Thursday,” Reuters reports. “‘With Netflix frequently tapping the debt markets on several recent occasions, the price hike could help ease concerns with a growing deficit on free cash flow to fund a likely continued escalation in Netflix’s content spending, which likely topped $13 billion in 2018,’ CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi said.”
MacDailyNews Take: The total for cord-cutters will be approaching cable/satellite rates sooner than later. Even price increase from established players leaves that much less in users’ budgets for Apple once they finally get around to launching their streaming service.