“After Apple cut its Q1 revenue forecast by $9 billion, CEO Tim Cook reminded employees in a memo obtained by Bloomberg that there are still some bright points, including a record number of new iPhone activations in the US and Canada on Christmas day,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“The memo, aimed at pepping up staff after cutting its revenue outlook for the first time since 2002, reiterated Cook’s note to investors that it missed its target due to lower than expected iPhone sales in China,” Tung reports. ” Cook told employees that Apple expects to ‘set all-time revenue records in key markets including the US, Canada and Mexico, Western European countries including Germany and Italy, and countries across the Asia-Pacific region like Korea and Vietnam.'”

This week, Apple “also announced that the App Store saw record levels of spending over the holidays totaling $1.22bn between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve,” Tung reports. “The $322m spent on New Year’s Day 2019 was also a single-day record for the App Store.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hey, what’s that? It looks like… no, really, it looks like a Bright Spot™! Yup, it is. We’re calling it: Bright Spot™! Interns, do your sacred duty and TTK! Here’s to record iPhone activations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and more, everyone!