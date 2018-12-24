“Popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading [has debuted] its first take on an Apple Event,” Michael Potuck writes for 9to5Mac. “The comical video mashes up goofy lip readings from Tim Cook and Craig Federighi and comes up with hilarious fictional products like ‘Handsome Anthony,’ ‘Apple Skin Twist,’ the ‘Lickamaforbus’ and more.”

“Bad Lip Reading gained popularity a few years back with hits like The NFL a Bad Lip Reading racking up over 70 million views,” Potuck writes. “Since then, BLR has given its unique comedic treatment to tv shows, movies, politics, and more.”

Potuck writes, “The video shows real Apple event footage with modified audio and video to show Tim Cook and Craig Federighi introducing some really humorous products…”

MacDailyNews Take: Just shut up and take our money… m’kaaay?