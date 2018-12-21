“Future AirPods may include pressure sensing features,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “Apple has filed for a patent (number 20180367886) for ‘pressure sensing earbuds and systems and methods for the use thereof’ with the goal of making better-better-fitting earbuds.”

“Per the patent filing, the AirPods can include one or more pressure sensors to determine the size and shape of a user’s ear,” Sellers reports. “The pressure signals can be relayed back to a processor, which may use them to dynamically optimize the volume levels delivered for frequencies over the audible range for a particular user.”

Sellers reports, “Apple says that pressure sensors may be employed in a testing environment to determine the best size and shape earbuds for the general population in terms of fit and frequency response or to build a library of aural profiles.”

MacDailyNews Take: Would be even cooler if AirPods could inflate/deflate while sensing pressure in order to perfectly fit the ear of every person on the planet. How much would that be worth?