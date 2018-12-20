“We don’t know why Apple has released a new version of iOS 12.1.2, but the updated build is likely meant for those who have not yet updated to the new software,” Clover reports. “It could contain small bug fixes or tweaks that are not significant enough to require a full release.”
“iOS 12.1.2 is available only on the iPhone, and it can be downloaded over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update,” Clover reports. “If you’ve already updated to iOS 12.1.2 earlier this week, you probably won’t see the newer version.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you see it displayed in Software Update on your iPhone, happy updating!
