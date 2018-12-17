“A lawsuit blaming Apple for a child’s death in a car crash, has been dismissed by a US appeals court in California,” BBC News reports. “Garrett Wilhelm told police he was using FaceTime on the iPhone 6 when he crashed into the back of a family car.”

“Five-year-old Moriah Modisette died from the injuries she sustained in the 2014 Christmas Eve accident in Texas,” BBC News reports. “Her family held Apple responsible for not enabling ‘lockout’ technology on the phone.”

“The Modisette family alleged Apple was responsible for the accident as it had considered utilising technology to detect motion on its phones and disable certain functions when driving. Apple had patented this technology but it was not included on the iPhone 6. The lawsuit states Apple’s iPhone 6 was ‘defective’ and shouldn’t have been shipped without the lock-out feature,” BBC News reports. “In May, a court had dismissed the case, leading to the appeal. The appeals court agreed with the earlier decision, concluding Apple ‘did not owe the Modisettes a duty of care.'”

The only thing defective was the judgement of the person trying to use FaceTime while driving. Apple likely did decided not to block FaceTime use when iOS devices sense they are moving at high speeds because passengers in cars, trains, buses, and planes would obviously also be blocked unnecessarily.

Apple sued by parents who claim FaceTime caused 5-year-old daughter’s Christmas Eve death – December 29, 2016