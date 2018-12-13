“Intel today introduced Sunny Cove, its next-generation processor microarchitecture designed to increase performance and power efficiency,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Sunny Cove microarchitecture, built on a 10nm process, will be the basis for Intel’s next-generation Core and Xeon processors later next year according to the company,” Rossignol reports, “making them appropriate for potential 2019 models of the MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini.”

“Intel also unveiled new Gen11 integrated graphics with up to double the performance of its Gen9 graphics paired with Skylake-based processors,” Rossignol reports. “Gen11 graphics will support 4K video streams and 8K content creation in constrained power situations and feature Intel’s Adaptive Sync technology for smoother gaming.”

“It is believed that Sunny Cove processors paired with Gen11 graphics will be called Ice Lake, which succeeds Coffee Lake, Whiskey Lake, Amber Lake, and Cannon Lake,” Rossignol reports. “Intel reaffirmed its plan to introduce a discrete graphics processor by 2020.”

MacDailyNews Note: At Intel’s recent Architecture Day, Raja Koduri, Intel’s senior vice president of Core and Visual Computing, outlined a strategic shift for the company’s design and engineering model. This shift combines a series of foundational building blocks that leverage a world-class portfolio of technologies and intellectual property (IP) within the company. This approach will be anchored across six strategic pillars: • Process: Access to leadership process technology remains essential to building leadership products. Advanced packaging solutions will enable Intel to continue exponential scaling in computing density by extending transistor density to the third dimension. • Architecture: The future is a diverse mix of scalar, vector, matrix and spatial architectures deployed in CPU, GPU, accelerator and FPGA sockets, enabled by a scalable software stack, integrated into systems by advanced packaging technology. • Memory: High-capacity, high-speed storage is crucial for next-generation computing workloads. Intel is uniquely positioned to combine in-package memory and Intel® Optane™ technology to fill gaps in the memory hierarchy to provide bandwidth closer to the silicon die. • Interconnect: Communication scales from wireless connections for 5G infrastructure to silicon-level package and die interconnects. Only by offering a complete range of leading interconnect products enables the heterogeneous computing landscape at scale. • Security: With the emergence of new threats, Intel has all the components to build a “better together” security strategy. Intel is uniquely positioned to deliver security technologies that help improve the end-to-end and to make security advancements a key differentiator. • Software: For every order of magnitude performance potential of a new hardware architecture there are two orders of magnitude performance enabled by software. A common set of tools that can address Intel silicon for developers is critical to exponential scaling. Q&A with Raja Koduri on Intel’s new strategy for design and engineering here. Source: Intel