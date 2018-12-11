“Verizon on Tuesday updated its customer service app, My Verizon, with support for fully app-based eSIM activations on the latest iPhone XS, XS Max and XR,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The U.S. carrier first began activating iPhone eSIMs last week, but until now it was relying on a QR code system to enable the feature,” Fingas reports. “My Verizon is a free download for Verizon customers.”

“The approach is similar to one T-Mobile is planning to implement later this month,” Fingas reports. “AT&T remains dependent on codes, and Sprint has yet to say when it will begin offering eSIM lines.”

MacDailyNews Note: Your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR can have two cellular plans, one on a nano-SIM card and the other on an eSIM. If your iPhone is unlocked, you can also use eSIM plans offered by other carriers. Find out which wireless carriers in your country or region offer cellular plans on an eSIM, either activated by QR code or in an app, here.