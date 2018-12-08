“In early 2018, I did some math and came to the conclusion that I was paying AT&T too much for monthly service on my Apple Watch Series 3,” Jason Cipriani writes for ZDNet. “The peace of mind, at that time, just wasn’t worth the $13 or so I was paying each month on top of my wireless plan.”

“I kept the data plan disabled until the Apple Watch Series 4 was announced — when I once again ordered the cellular model,” Cipriani writes. “After it arrived, I reactivated my plan, and I’ve been paying for cellular connectivity on my watch.”

“Admittedly, I haven’t used standalone connectivity on the Series 4 any more than I did when I had it the Series 3. In fact, I’ve probably used it less, if that’s even possible. But I don’t anticipate canceling my watch’s cellular plan this time around,” Cipriani writes. “So, why the change of heart?”

“It still fascinates me that a set of Apple’s AirPods and a watch on my wrist is all I need to leave my phone behind and remain reachable… Text messages, emails, phone calls, even FaceTime audio calls, Facebook Messenger, music, calendar… it’s all there, on my wrist,” Cipriani writes. “I’m not accident prone by any means. Heck, I can’t remember the last time I slipped and fell, but knowing that if something did happen… It’s reassuring.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The Apple Watch data plan costs, in the U.S., at least are too high. The carriers need to come up with something more palatable than what they’re offering now. They’d sell more Apple Watch data if they did.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]