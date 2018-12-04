The App Store
This year, Battle Royale-style games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile dominated global gaming culture with exciting, last-player-standing action, while innovative apps like Fabulous, Shine, 10% Happier and Headspace expanded the practice of wellness around the world to make self-care more accessible than ever before.
Best Apps of the Year
App Trend of the Year – Self-care
Game Trend of the Year – Battle Royale-style gaming
iPhone App of the Year – Procreate Pocket
iPhone Game of the Year – Donut County
iPad App of the Year – Froggipedia
iPad Game of the Year – Gorogoa
Mac App of the Year – Pixelmator Pro
Mac Game of the Year – The Gardens Between
Apple TV App of the Year – Sweat
Apple TV Game of the Year – Alto’s Odyssey
Favorite Watch Apps of the Year
Apple Music
To close out an extraordinary year, Apple Music’s editors have awarded highest honors to the artists who truly represent the very best of 2018. Drake owns the Artist of the Year category while country’s Kasey Musgraves scores Album of the Year for her dynamic Golden Hour. The fiery collaboration between Cardi B, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny made “I Like It” an easy choice for Song of the Year and Breakout Artist Juice WRLD has been giving everyone “Lucid Dreams” all year long. But these all-stars weren’t the only stars: Apple Music’s global year-end charts and editorial playlists are packed with the year’s biggest hits and favorites from all over the world.
Best Music of the Year
Top 100 Global Songs
Top 100 Global Albums
Apple Podcasts
This year, investigative reporting underpinned the immersive storytelling of shows such as American Public Media’s In the Dark, The New York Times’s“Caliphate,” along with historical deep dives like Slate’s “Slow Burn.” News and Politics grew as podcast genres in 2018 with The New York Times’s“The Daily” and Crooked Media’s “The Wilderness,” while celebrities and a healthy mix of independents topped this year’s new shows, including Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” “Oprah’s Master Class” and Parcast Network’s “Conspiracy Theories” and “Unexplained Mysteries.”
Best Podcasts of the Year
In The Dark
Caliphate
The Dream
Everything is Alive
Slow Burn
Dr. Death
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Bubble
Bundyville
A Very Fatal Murder
Wolverine: The Long Night
Serial
The Daily
This American Life
99% Invisible
Top 25 Most Downloaded Podcasts of the Year
Top 25 Most Downloaded New Podcasts of the Year
TV and Movies
The movies and TV shows of the year represent a rich mix of genres and topics ranging from indie, documentaries and animation to drama, horror and action. “Black Panther” and “Killing Eve” are the top picks of the year; they, along with other notable titles such as “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “Hereditary” and “Pose,” have been praised by critics and fans alike and fueled pop culture conversations and die-hard fandom around the world.
Best Movies of 2018 on Apple TV and iTunes
Annihilation
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Eighth Grade
Green Book*
Hereditary
Incredibles 2
Minding the Gap
A Star is Born*
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
*available for pre-order
Best TV Shows of 2018 on Apple TV App and iTunes
The Americans
Atlanta
Barry
The Expanse
The Good Fight
The Good Place
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Apple Books
In 2018, Apple Books launched as a brand new app, making it effortless for iPhone and iPad users to discover and enjoy books and audiobooks. This year Apple Books celebrates works from a diverse group of authors, including Tommy Orange’s debut There There; Tayari Jones’s American Marriage that is both the Book and Audiobook of the Year; and Rachel Hollis’s Girl, Wash Your Face. Politics dominated the U.S. charts this year with Fire and Fury, Fear and A Higher Loyalty all appearing in the top 10 best-selling nonfiction books. On the fiction front, readers remain rabid for books adapted for the screen, including Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians and Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects.
Book of the Year: American Marriage
Best Nonfiction: The Library Book
Best Mystery: The Witch Elm
Best Thriller: Light It Up
Best Bio/Memoir: Educated
Best Romance: Too Wilde to Wed
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy: Spinning Silver
Best Feel-Good Fiction: When Life Gives You Lululemons
Best Literary Fiction: There There
Best Young Reader Book: Harbor Me
Best Audiobooks of the Year
Audiobook of the Year: American Marriage
Best Nonfiction: 21 Lessons for the 21st Century
Best Mystery: Something in the Water
Best Thriller: Long Road to Mercy
Best Bio/Memoir: Becoming
Best Business Audiobook: Dare to Lead
Best Health, Mind, Body: Girl, Wash Your Face
Best Family Audiobook: Rebound
Best Humor: Calypso
Best Historical Fiction: The Great Alone
Top 100 Books Fiction
Top 100 Books Non-Fiction
Source: Apple Inc.