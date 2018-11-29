“PwC’s 2018 Global Innovation Study analyzed the top 1,000 companies spending the most on research and development (R&D),” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“The professional services organization broke out the rankings by industry for the top 50,” Sellers reports, “showing the leaders in each category both in overall terms ($billion) and R&D intensity (% of total revenue).”

“According to the report, Apple spent 5.1% of its revenue for research and development in 2018 — or $11.6 billion,” Sellers reports.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s an increase of 15.3% year over year, a significant increase that, historically, have been followed by new product categories.

