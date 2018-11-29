“The professional services organization broke out the rankings by industry for the top 50,” Sellers reports, “showing the leaders in each category both in overall terms ($billion) and R&D intensity (% of total revenue).”
“According to the report, Apple spent 5.1% of its revenue for research and development in 2018 — or $11.6 billion,” Sellers reports.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s an increase of 15.3% year over year, a significant increase that, historically, have been followed by new product categories.