“Notifications keep you in touch with your friends, breaking news, the weather, and much more, but you don’t necessarily want them arriving all through the day — when you can be interrupted at any moment, your attention and productivity are always going to take a hit,” David Nield writes for Gizmodo. “Here’s how to get notifications delivered on a schedule of your choosing.”

“And if you don’t think this is for you, you should know that just receiving a buzz or a beep on your phone is enough to create a serious distraction — even if you don’t check the notification right away,” Nield writes. “If you want to stay focused, you need to rein in the alerts hitting your phone.”

“The most basic option is to flick your phone into airplane mode at the start of the working day and then back out again when you’re heading home — perhaps with a break for lunch as a treat,” Nield writes. “What puts most people off doing that is they can’t be contacted in an emergency [but there are many finer settings that can put you in complete control of your notifications].”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Even if you just implement some of these tips, you’ll be less distracted and more productive (and, likely, happier, too)!