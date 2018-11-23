“The Steve Jobs Theater Pavilion in the Apple Park has been given a 2018 Structure Award by the Institution of Structural Engineers for Structural Artistry,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “The awards honor the creativity of structural engineers with the winning projects showcasing cutting edge examples of innovative engineering solutions.”

“The Steve Jobs Theater Pavilion is the largest structure in the world solely supported by glass. It features a 47m carbon fibre roof, the largest of its kind, comprised of 44 radial panels, which were assembled on site before being raised into position in one lift,” Sellers reports. “This 80 tonne roof is supported by a 7m high glass cylinder, made up of glass panels, each consisting of four layers of 12mm thick plies, which hold up the roof without any additional support.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of those who worked on and built the wonderful Steve Jobs Theater! Interns, TTK. Hoist, everyone! Prost!