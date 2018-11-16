Photographers around the world are capturing stunning images with iPhone XR, the newest member of the iPhone family.

iPhone XR features an Apple-designed, state-of-the-art camera system that enables Portrait mode from a single lens, offering a sophisticated bokeh effect. As you can see below, Portraits look great on the wide-angle lens, even in lower lighting conditions.

iPhone XR’s edge-to-edge 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display makes for a great viewfinder while Apple’s Smart HDR brings better highlight and shadow detail across photos.

Source: Apple Inc.

MacDailyNews Note: For tips and techniques to help capture great photos and videos on iPhone, visit apple.com/iphone/photography-how-to.