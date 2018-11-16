“This first look at the 2018 Mac mini features CPU, GPU, and Storage benchmarks,” Rob Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “We included three desktop Macs and one laptop.”

The contenders:

• iMac Pro = 3.2GHz 8-core Xeon, 32G RAM, Pro Vega 64 GPU, 1TB flash storage

• iMac 5K = 4.2GHz 4-core i7, 64G RAM, 64G RAM, Pro 580 GPU, 1TB flash storage

• Mac Pro = 3.0GHz 8-core Xeon, 64G RAM, FirePro D700 GPUs, 1TB flash

• MacBook Pro i9 = 2.9GHz 6-Core i9, 32G RAM, Pro 560X GPU, 512G flash storage

• Mac mini = 3.0GHz 6-core i5, 8G RAM, UHD 630 GPU, 256G flash storage

• Mac mini + eGPU = above Mac mini connected to an eGPU box with AMD Radeon Vega Frontier GPU

“In the CPU test, the mid level 2018 Mac mini held its own,” Morgan writes. “(In a few days we will add the test results for the custom order Mac mini with 3.2GHz i7 processor.)”

“As expected, the performance of the Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU was disappointing. The Mac mini ‘screams’ for an eGPU,” Morgan writes. “The large sustained READ speed of the Mac mini’s flash storage was impressive but the WRITE speed was shockingly slow compared to Macs with similar flash storage.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We never thought we’d see the day when a Mac mini’s Multi-Core CPU benchmarked so closely with a Mac Pro, but here it is. (Or course, the Mac mini is just 9 days old and the Mac Pro is 1,794 days old and counting.