Apple Holiday Deals now offered by Authorized Apple Dealer B&H Photo include the following Apple products MacBook Pro, MacBook, MackBook Air, Mac Pro, iPad, iPad Pro, and more.

Save up to $500.00 instantly on the popular Apple products such as:

• Apple 10.5″ iPad Pro (512GB, Wi-Fi, Gold) – Save $100.00 Instantly

• Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Mid 2018, Space Gray) – Save $200.00 Instantly

• Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray) – Save $300.00 Instantly

• Apple Mac Pro Desktop Computer (Twelve-Core, Late 2013) – Save $500.00 Instantly

See all of B&H Apple Deals here.

Source: B&H Photo

MacDailyNews Take: Only 39 days until Christmas!