“Apple wants Siri to be able to work when you don’t have an online connection. The company has filed for a patent (number 20180330731) for an ‘offline personal assistant’ for an offline mode that wouldn’t require on a backend server to assist with Siri’s functions,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“In the patent filing, Apple says that, typically, a conventional automated digital assistant of an electronic device must rely on a backend (e.g., server-side) component to function, often due to computational limitations of the electronic device. As an example, speech-to-text functionality is often performed and/or validated by the backend component,” Sellers reports. “As another example, the backend component is typically responsible for interpreting intent from a speech input and/or operationalizing the intent into a task.”

Seller reports, “The tech giant wants Siri to be able to perform tasks such a speech-to-text processing, dialog processing, and more to happen on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch hardware.”

MacDailyNews Take: As Apple SoCs become ever more powerful, this is inevitable.