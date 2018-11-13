“Technologist Steve Wozniak told CNBC on Tuesday he had once hoped that Apple would build the first self-driving car,” Tyler Clifford reports for CNBC. “But the Apple co-founder said, ‘I do not believe in auto driving cars’ at this point. ‘I don’t really believe it’s quite possible yet’ that cars will be able to drive themselves without a steering wheel, he added.”

“Wozniak said on Fast Money Halftime Report that roads are not prepared for autonomous vehicles because they are built by imperfect humans who are ‘not as good as nature and mathematics and even evolution,'” Clifford reports. “However, Wozniak does support of advancements in ‘assistive driving’ technology that can allow cars to ‘spot red lights, and stop signs and avoid some of the accidents today.'”

‘Wozniak — who owns a Tesla and said he enjoys driving it — warned that the so-called Autopilot feature does not actually self-drive the car,” Clifford reports. “‘Tesla makes so many mistakes,’ he said, but didn’t elaborate. ‘It really convinces me that auto piloting and auto steering car driving itself is not going to happen.'”



MacDailyNews Take: Yes, it certainly seems like we've a long way to go to get to fully autonomous vehicles.

